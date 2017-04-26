April 26th, 2017 by Chris Connell
Finding the best fit for your business: what to look for in an IT tech support service
If you’re running a small business and you don’t have the budget or the need for full-time in-house tech support staff, what you need is a managed service provider (MSP) who can provide full IT support with remote access should you need help dealing with computer or network problems.
What Is an MSP?
An MSP is a company that will team up with your own to ensure that your computers systems, software, and network are running efficiently to meet your business goals. Your MSP will monitor your network remotely 24/7 to make sure your data is safe and your system is operating optimally. This means any problems can be addressed before they affect your business or your customers.
You MSP should provide backup and recovery services for both your hardware and your software. It should also provide IT support via remote helpdesk responsibilities, so your staff can focus on providing top notch services to your clients. Your MSP may also provide other services such as cloud computing, network and design services, and VoIP phone services.
Benefits of Remote Technical Support Services
There are several benefits to using managed services for your IT support needs, including:
- Fast response: You need to keep downtime to an absolute minimum, which means you don’t want to have to wait until someone can come to your office to fix an issue. Remote service means a much faster response time. You’ll also have the benefit of 24/7 tech support.
- Individual packages: The remote support team will design a support package that caters to your individual needs. This means you can negotiate a pricing model to suit your budget, you won’t have to pay for services your company doesn’t need and you will not be locked into a contract.
- Less intrusion: With your permission, your remote IT support personnel can access your desktop from wherever they are, so you don’t even have to leave your chair. You can be present to see what’s going on without feeling that your space is being invaded or having to worry about leaving someone else at your desk.
- More productive help: Remote tech support companies typically have their service providers working together in close proximity. This means that if your issue is beyond a particular agent’s level of expertise, he can consult with colleagues to solve your problem there and then.
- Remote help anywhere: Whether you’re in your office, at home or traveling for business you will have access to remote IT support, which means your company will not have to wait until you can get back on site.
- Higher efficiency: Agents who work remotely tend to have a greater focus and work more efficiently. Additionally, screen sharing is of great value because it can help a technician explain your problem, and the solution more clearly.
- Better cost effectiveness: Because remote service providers don’t have the expense of vehicle and transportation costs, these savings translate into savings for you because they can offer their service plans at reduced prices.
What Qualities You Should Look For in a Managed Service Provider
When it comes to choosing a managed service provider, you should consider the following qualities:
- Experience and skill set: Your MSP should have a team with several years’ experience and a broad skill set. The skills and solutions offered should range beyond basic IT network and management services. Make sure you ask about their skill levels and their level of experience in handling a company’s network security.
- A proactive approach: Your MSP needs to have a flexible and constantly upgraded service strategy that solves problems quickly and efficiently and can keep up with advances in technology. They should have access to sophisticated analytics technologies that can help you fix problems and improve your services. They should also employ high-tech alert and incident escalation mechanisms.
- An agreement based on performance: When you hire an MSP it should be one that not only provides quality services but also one that can back it up with a performance-based agreement. This will guarantee consistent service delivery.
Whether you’re running a small or medium-sized business, if your company relies heavily on technology, you can benefit from hiring an MSP because it will give you access to top-of-the-line IT services at a price you can afford. That way you can be sure that your data and your system are completely safe.
About the author
Noah Mehl has a decade of experience in the IT world, specializing in infrastructure, high availability, managed services, cloud services, and open source solutions.