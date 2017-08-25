August 24th, 2017 by James Harkness
Marketo collaborating with Google Cloud
Global marketing software and solutions provider Marketo has entered into a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to scale Marketo’s infrastructure in the public cloud and create integrated solutions for marketers.
The companies will work to integrate Marketo’s Engagement Platform with Google’s G Suite and data analytics, as well as leverage Google’s machine learning capabilities, so that marketers can more easily listen, learn, and engage with buyers in real-time across all digital channels. As part of the agreement, Marketo’s marketing automation products will run end-to-end on Google Cloud Platform.
“Our alliance with Google will simplify and improve how enterprises engage with their customers,” said Marketo CEO Steve Lucas.
“Marketo customers use our Engagement Platform to deliver personalized experiences, fueling revenue growth and improving brand impact, while scaling to support the demands of today’s digital landscape. This collaboration with Google takes that capability to new heights, and I’m incredibly excited about what we’ll provide together for our customers.”
Tariq Shaukat, President, Google Cloud added: “This collaboration will allow for innovation leveraging Marketo’s Engagement Platform and Google Cloud’s commitment to performance, collaboration, and data science at scale.”
Related Posts
-
When the Human and Digital Worlds Converge
by Steve Fitzjohn 10 Mar 2017
-
Accepting online payments: the essentials
by Chris Dahl 1 Sep 2016
-
Machine learning is becoming commonplace
by Guest Author 4 Nov 2015
-
One business leads to another with The Next Pair
by Daniel Jacobs 25 Sep 2015