April 24th, 2018 by James Harkness
Secure transfers: do you have an audit trail record attached to your business file transfers?
Today, IT teams are finding it more challenging than ever to protect critical business data. This is because more data resides in more places, from tablets and mobile phones to notebooks, USB, and cloud storage. As the digital innovation evolves, unfortunately, so do the threat of cyberattacks and other dangerous risks to your company’s valuable and sensitive data.
It is estimated that cybercrime will reach a staggering $2 trillion by 2019, as reported by Juniper Research. It’s no wonder organisations are seeking to find file sharing processes that suit their needs, with the phrase, “secure file transfer,” being a key component. There are three critical factors that you will need to address if you want to protect your organisation by making secure file transfer a reality.
Security
When it comes to securely transferring your files, you need to think about more than merely protecting your digital files with passwords. This is far from sufficient when it comes to mitigating the devastating effects of data loss, data theft, human error and information leakage. Cracking passwords is one of the easiest ways for cybercriminals to access, so-called secure files. One of the best ways to protect your assets is to work with an FTP provider like ipswitchto have complete visibility and control over your file transfer activities.
Accessibility
A vital element of secure file transfer is having the ability to manage access on a granular level. You have to have the ability to deny permissions to files for employees that should be able to access them. You should also be able to prevent sensitive data from falling into the wrong hands. FTP providers provide you this control, providing administrators with the power to manage how people utilise your files. By securing your data on the FTP server, you have the ability to restrict access to individual files or certain directories based on the information users need to do their jobs. When it comes to the right file sharing solution, the following accessibility characteristics should be included.
- User Authentication
- Workspace Access
- Workspace Permissions
- User IP/Protocol Enforcement
Compliance
Finally, the issue of compliance needs to be addressed when it comes to secure file transfer solutions. While the solution that you choose must protect your business, it is also imperative that it keeps you in compliance with government regulations that have been established for your industry. Because the government takes data security and information privacy very seriously, you can’t afford to be in violation of any compliance laws. The penalties and repercussions if you fail to adhere to the compliance laws could put you and your organisation at risk. You don’t want to gamble with regulatory compliance, which means that implementing a secure file transfer solution should be a top priority for your business.
According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, more than 29 million records were exposed in a record, 1,579 breaches in 2017. When it comes to compromised data, no industry or organisation is bulletproof. By implementing secure file transfer solutions in your business you can take a significant step in protecting valuable and sensitive data from cybercriminals.