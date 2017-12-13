December 13th, 2017 by James Harkness
10 useful apps for small business
Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a growing company, you’ll find that certain apps increase organisation improve productivity, and reach customers with less effort. Here are 10 small business apps worth trying.
Asana
Organize projects all in one streamline place online. Asana is an outstanding productivity app that puts email, spreadsheets, documents, and other essentials all in one place for better project management. Categorize projects and track them from start to finish while staying on schedule, and without anyone missing a beat. The interface is streamlined, simple, and user-friendly.
MailChimp
Manage campaigns, subscribers, and more. Mailchimp makes marketing easier, whether you’re at your desk or on your mobile, allowing you to monitor growth, track your e-commerce activity, view reports, and receive daily summaries. The dashboard offers at-a-glance activity reporting, graphs, and more, plus you’ll find helpful strategies designed to boost your success. Pricing depends on the number of subscribers and the number of emails you send each month.
Viber
Make cheap calls abroad and stay connected with everyone on your team. Viber got its start as a simple messaging app, but it has grown to be so much more. Gather your team together for free video conferencing, share photos, and stay in touch with clients and employees all over the world. This app saves you money on essential services, whether you’re a solo act or a rapidly-growing brand.
QuickBooks
Track sales, expenses, profits, invoices, and more while connecting to all your accounts in one crisp, streamlined place. QuickBooks works with PayPal, Square, and more, plus it simplifies expense tracking and business taxes. The app syncs across a variety of devices, and is available at a low introductory price. If you aren’t quite ready to commit, you can enjoy a free 30-day trial to see whether the app suits your needs.
Connect with your customers via Pinterest, and let the app help you make the experience as quick and seamless as possible. The Pinterest app helps you create stronger engagement by shining a spotlight on new products, and it allows you to connect with clients who are interested in what you have to offer. Companies large and small appreciate the ability to reach people while they’re looking for ideas: Carnival Cruises Line, Warner Brothers, and Lowe’s are just a few of the app’s most prominent success stories.
RescueTime
Stay focused with RescueTime. The app keeps track of time spent on different activities, allowing you to pinpoint problem areas and improve productivity. There are two versions of this useful business app: The free RescueTime Lite is a bit less robust than the paid premium version, which provides some added filters and reports, and which blocks websites that tend to distract you. In case you’re having a tough time deciding whether added productivity is worth a price, RescueTime offers its premium version on a free 14-day trial basis.
TripIt
Consolidate itineraries into one useful master plan and access it from synced devices. The app is simple to use: Just forward travel emails and TripIt does the rest. The app makes business travel easier and saves some time: You can use it for a variety of tasks like viewing pertinent weather reports, obtaining directions, and viewing airport departures, arrivals, and delays. The app is free for the first 30 days. If you like it, you can keep using it for a monthly or annual price. A team version keeps track of up to 10 separate users’ itineraries, preventing confusion and saving time.
Square
Offer customers the convenience they want with Square. This payment app relies on a portable card reader that attaches to the device of your choice. If you’ve got a brick-and-mortar store, then you can opt to add Square Register, which is a simple point of sale system. Square’s devices work with magstripes, contactless cards, and chip cards. There is a small per-transaction charge for use, however this seems like a fair tradeoff for the ability to accept a variety of payments without a lot of equipment.
Dropbox
Take advantage of cloud storage with Dropbox, which is arguably the most popular way to store and share files of all types online. Perfect for small companies that rely on telecommuting rather than a traditional location, it comes at a small per-user fee, and offers an unlimited amount of secure storage space. Dropbox is tried and true: It works on all operating systems and devices, and it’s easy to access accounts from wherever you happen to be. New users can take advantage of a 30-day trial to determine whether they like the service.
Jorte Calendar
Manage time better while syncing with Google Calendar, Yahoo! Calendar, and other popular time management tools. Besides viewing your daily, weekly, and monthly schedule, you can use the app to get a quick overview of the day’s weather, news, and more. Jorte Calendar also syncs with Microsoft Office 365®, making it one of the most useful apps available.
