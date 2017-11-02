November 2nd, 2017 by Dynamic Business
Top 5 apps for small business
When you think of apps, topics like entertainment, travel, and antivirus might come to mind. But take a trip to the App Store or spend a few minutes browsing Google Play, and you’ll find scores of innovative apps that can help you take your small business to the next level. With so many to choose from, how to decide? We’ve eliminated the guesswork by curating this list of useful business apps for enhancing productivity, managing expenses, communicating with colleagues, and more. Try one or try them all – it’s the best way to determine whether these apps are a good fit for your business model.
Stay productive with Trello
Manage team projects, create to-do lists, and customize workflow for every project on your plate. Trello lets you do all this and much more, all from the comfort of your favorite device. Team leaders and co-workers can use the app to collaborate, comment, and sync their calendars, plus any work that happens offline syncs once a connection is available. Trello is completely scalable, and users can quickly upload everything from video content to documents. The app is compatible with Google Drive, Dropbox, and more. Use it on your own to get things done, or take the team approach – either way, you’ll appreciate what Trello can do.
Save on communications costs with Viber
While Viber got its start as a fun way to chat with friends, it has quickly expanded and now offers business-savvy functionality, including inexpensive international calls that help you stay in touch with colleagues and clients alike. The app is available on iOS and Android platforms alike, and is compatible with most Apple and Android devices. Users can call from one mobile to another, as well as from their devices to landlines. Rates are extremely inexpensive, beginning at just a few cents per minute, and users who opt for call plans often save a bit more. Whether your business is brand new or if it has been open for years, it’s likely that you’ll appreciate this opportunity to save money on an essential service.
Manage finances with Expensify
The Wall Street Journal likened Expensify to a virtual accountant, neatly summing up the many functions of which this handy app is capable. There are too many features to list here; among the most useful are the app’s receipt capture, mileage and time tracking, and real-time expense reporting abilities.
While businesses can use Expensify by itself, the app can be integrated with several types of accounting software for streamlined workflow: It works with Xero, Intacct, Sage, Oracle, QuickBooks, NetSuite, and others.
Expensify has received numerous awards: It is endorsed by CPA.com and AICPA, and has been named among the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies. Forbes rated it among the Best 100 Cloud Companies Worldwide.
Accept payments with PayPal Here
PayPal Here is a bigger, more robust version of PayPal, offering the ability to accept different types of payments on the go. The app is free to install, and comes complete with a card reader that allows you to accept debit and credit cards for a small fee. You can also use the PayPal Here app to accept online payments, chip cards, and check payments, plus you can use it to keep track of cash on hand and send invoices to customers.
The PayPal Here card reader connects via Bluetooth and is encrypted for your protection and that of your customers. All payments are sent directly to your account for processing, with transfers taking mere minutes to complete.
Manage social media effortlessly with BufferApp
If your business is like most, it needs a robust social media presence to thrive. If your business is small enough that you need to take care of these tasks yourself instead of hiring a pro, then consider using BufferApp to schedule your posts. It’s compatible with Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook, plus it works with LinkedIn and Google+.
BufferApp saves you time, and it’s very easy to use. Just add links, photos, videos, or text to your Buffer, and the app will do the rest, sharing throughout the day at the best possible times. This prevents you from overposting and potentially aggravating your followers, and it ensures that you’ve got plenty of content to post. Analytics are part of the package, making it easy to determine what’s working best.