July 26th, 2017 by James Harkness
Wi-Fi is a boon for retail businesses… unless they fall into the “set it and forget it” trap
Today, most Australians carry at least one Wi-Fi-enabled device at all times and according to Cisco’s 2016 VNI report, more than 540 million public hotspots are expected to be online by 2021 to support smart devices worldwide further propelling their proliferation.
While most retail businesses have realised offering a reliable Wi-Fi network for guests is a fundamental cost of doing business, Wi-Fi has also become more than just a tool used to connect to the internet. You can’t just “set it and forget it” if you want to truly benefit from your wireless network.
Below are the key mistakes retail businesses make when offering free Wi-Fi to customers:
1. No splash page or captive portal:
Don’t forget to enable splash pages or captive portals when setting up your guest Wi-Fi networks. Many organisations simply offer free Wi-Fi with outdated looking “click here to accept terms and conditions” forms. Guests are able to quickly bypass these forms to access the internet while in your retail location, but it leaves a lot of valuable customer information and potential leads on the table.
Customisable splash pages and captive portals can collect valuable customer information such as email addresses, mobile telephone numbers, social network accounts, and more in exchange for internet access. This process helps you better target your audience and to support efforts to engage with a larger customer base. Enabling authentication through popular social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will provide opportunities to access a wider range of useful information such as hometown, schools attended, buying habits, and more.
At the very minimum, ensure your Wi-Fi network access page secures basic demographic data like customer gender and age.
2. Exposing customers to fraudsters and hackers:
As you’re probably well aware, no organisation can afford to ignore cybersecurity best practices. Public Wi-Fi hotspots are attractive hunting grounds for Wi-Fi hackers. If you’re not utilising proper Wi-Fi security protection, hackers can easily intercept your guest’s personal information, such as email credentials, credit card numbers, and other sensitive information. But, Wi-Fi security isn’t just about protecting your guests. It’s also an important method of protecting your brand’s reputation as well.
How exactly does Wi-Fi security work? Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS) are a common wireless network security solution designed to defend Wi-Fi networks against cyber snooping. The problem is most of these solutions are expensive, and while discovering and blocking hackers within your airspace is relatively easy, most WIPS solutions can’t accurately distinguish between truly malicious devices or access points (APs) and legitimate neighboring APs from the business next door. This issue of false-positives can cause WIPS to inadvertently shut down harmless neighboring devices or APs — a mistake that can result in a damaged reputation and even legal consequences. Many companies actually disable the prevention feature of their WIPS in order to mitigate these risks.
Fortunately, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi security solutions are no longer reserved for Australia’s biggest companies with unlimited resources, and there’s new technology that virtually eliminates WIPS false positives. Protect your wireless network and your customers with a WIPS that can automatically and accurately classify connected devices and APs as either authorised, external or rogue, and react accordingly.
Additionally, as every retail organisation knows, maintaining Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance is an essential for your business — even if the standards are getting tougher each year. That said, compliance alone doesn’t ensure the security of your customers or your business itself. In fact, one PCI standard for securing wireless networks requires only that you perform regular scans for rogue APs once each quarter. That’s just one single scan every 90 days! So again, compliance is important, but should be coupled with 24/7/365 full WIPS protection.
3. Losing sales to those E-commerce giants:
Are you doing all you can to ensure customers aren’t using your retail location as a “showroom” to see merchandise before going online to price hunt on competing e-commerce sites? You can use many mobile engagement techniques to communicate with your guests once they’ve connected to your Wi-Fi network. These tools allow you to extend your engagement strategies past the splash page and provide a rich, personalised experience for your guests that informs them with relevant details precisely when they want it most.
For example, URL interception tools can allow you present ‘price shoppers’ on your Wi-Fi network with coupons, discount codes or customised messages offering when they compare your prices with those of online retailers. You can also use you Wi-Fi network as a channel to communicate directly with customers in the form of SMS, MMS, and their social network of choice. Wi-Fi-delivered surveys and polls will help you to directly and accurately gauge customer feedback that can help you adjust marketing and business tactics, while communicating that you care.
4. Letting Wi-Fi analytics gather dust:
A customer stepping into one of your physical locations is just like one visiting your website. Information about how they got there, where they go, how long they stay, and what they purchase can be crucial for immediate and long-term marketing and business decision-making.
Many retail businesses fail to utilise analytics from their Wi-Fi networks to understand customer footfall, dwell time, and other metrics that can help with store optimisation and layout. Your wireless network is capable of providing massive amounts of customer data collected via passive scans, active scans and user connections in and around your Wi-Fi networks. When analysed properly, these insights can reveal traffic patterns, behavior, and demographics of your Wi-Fi users, which can all be used to better optimise your floor plan and offerings.
5. Not prioritising internet safety for families:
In addition to ensuring that Wi-Fi experience is safe from hackers, make sure you’re taking the necessary precautions to allow guests of all ages to enjoy internet access without the risk of encountering distasteful content.
The bottom line
Wi-Fi can be a boon for your business but if left unprotected, a guest Wi-Fi network can unintentionally expose your customers’ personal information to hackers. Conversely, a secure and fully leveraged Wi-Fi network can provide a safe and efficient online experience for your customers, that also helps you create a compelling consumer experience.
About the Author:
David Higgins was appointed WatchGuard Technologies’ ANZ Country Manager in 2014 and is responsible for managing the company’s market presence in Australia and New Zealand, overseeing new revenue opportunities, and managing local customer and partner relationships. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the IT industry in both direct sales and channel development for organisations including Trend Micro, Sophos, 3Com, ASK Solutions, Tech Pacific Australia and NEC Australia.