April 16th, 2018 by James Harkness
Small business owners to learn how to level up from industry champions this weekend
Hearing directly from those who have succeeded – and keep succeeding – in an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing business environment is an invaluable learning experience for small businesses, says Sharon Williams, CEO of Taurus Marketing.
“There are many skills needed to run a business, and advisers, mentors, industry events and management events are a great way to learn time-saving and business-saving tips,” the marketing strategist said.
“I am an absolute advocate of fast-tracking progress in business by learning from those who have done it before. Being a business owner is about learning from your failures and successes and surrounding yourself with people who have done it before – the lessons they impart will save you from making the same mistakes.”
Williams will be speaking about personal branding at the inaugural Australian Small Business Champions Conference, which runs from Saturday, 21 April to Sunday, 2 April at The Star, Sydney.
Small business owners will hear from a lineup of 18 speakers, including educators, innovators, strategists and entrepreneurs about how to grow, shape and plan a business, arming them with the strategies and best practices they need to thrive.
The two-day conference, hosted by Precedents Productions (creator of the Small Business Local Hero awards), will feature the following keynote speakers:
- Australian Small Business and Family Ombudsman, Kate Carnell: “I look forward to sharing the substantial achievements in advocacy and dispute resolution accomplished over the last two years with conference delegates.”
- Bob Turner, CEO of BREED: “My key criteria for success in business is vision, energy and passion or in other words the ability to ‘See it, Drive it and Believe in it’!
- Sharon Williams, CEO of The Taurus Group: “I believe there is nothing small about small businesses and I am delighted to be supporting the Champions Business conference and Steve [Loe] – he has lifted so many businesses over the past 35 years. It should be a fun weekend!”
- Black Star Pastry’s Christopher Thé (of Watermelon & Strawberry Cake fame): “As a small business operator, I look forward to being a speaker at the Conference. I will be sharing my business journey, from small beginnings to selling our products around the world.”
With less than a week to go, 30 free tickets are now on offer! Simply head to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/australian-small-business-champions-conference-2018-tickets-45013536700?aff=ehomecard and register.