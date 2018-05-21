May 21st, 2018 by Rebecca Thacker
A ‘Wiise’ partnership simplifies SME business management
An integrated cloud-based business platform will revolutionise and simplify accounting, payroll, banking and daily operations for Australian small and medium businesses from July 2018.
Combining the business expertise and software development teams of KPMG Australia (business advisory), CBA (banking) and Microsoft (technology platforms), Wiise is targeting SMEs that see themselves as having more complex needs due to issues around compliance, tax and employee payments.
Wiise Executive Board member, John Munnelly said: “The ability for Wiise to partner with three leading providers with complimentary areas of expertise, deep resources, capabilities and strong brands allows us to genuinely look at a unique opportunity to rapidly scale Wiise in the Australian market.”
KPMG Australia National Managing Partner, Markets & Growth, James Hunter said: “The idea for Wiise was sparked by our acquisition of Microsoft systems implementer, Hands-On Systems.
“It opened our eyes to a gap in the market between existing cloud accounting software providers to SMEs and enterprise-scale ERP solutions. By collaborating with market leaders, CBA and Microsoft, we have been able to develop a single platform at an affordable price to unite SMEs’ accounting, financial and business needs.”
Microsoft Australia Managing Director, Steven Worrall said Wiise offered ‘software that scales as your business grows.’
“As businesses mature, they experience the inevitable ‘growing pains’ and complexity that come with growth. The technology solutions that served them well when they first started out are no longer fit for purpose and they just want a solution that makes their business simpler to run and faster to grow but without the complexity of deploying large, expensive ERP solutions.”
Wiise’s partnership with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia tackles the complexity faced by small business by linking customers’ banking and accounting platforms.
CBA Group Executive for Business and Private Banking, Adam Bennett said: “We are always looking for ways to continue simplifying business banking and to empower our customers to focus on what they do best. Wiise is a great example of this commitment and our openness to seamlessly integrate with leading business tools that bring our customers’ banking to wherever they are doing business.”
